“I Curse The Day I Joined Labour Party Because Of Peter Obi” – Chinyere Obi

Retired military officer, 74-year-old Chinyere Obi, has expressed her disappointment with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, for allegedly abandoning her after she was shot by political thugs in Imo State. Chinyere, who is a British citizen along with her children, revealed that she had campaigned for Obi and the party with the hope of bringing about positive change in Nigeria. She spent N5 million on various activities such as buying rice and visiting people and women across the country.

Chinyere explained that the incident occurred when she tried to protect a Labour Party’s polling unit agent in her hometown. Despite being a retired colonel and a card-carrying member of the party, she expressed her regret that neither the party nor Peter Obi had reached out to her after the shooting incident. While she did not expect them to cover her medical expenses, she had hoped for their support and solidarity.

In order to fund her medical treatment, the septuagenarian was forced to sell her Honda Pilot SUV for N1.5 million in June. She lamented the fact that no one from the party visited her at the hospital or offered any apologies for what had happened. Chinyere emphasized that as a diabetic, the gunshot wound could have led to the amputation of her leg, further highlighting the lack of concern shown by the Labour Party and its representatives.

Diamondhead (

)