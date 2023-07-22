I Couldn’t Keep My Marriage Because I Was 18 Years Old And My Ex Was 12 Years Older – Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby age affects the ability of a person to keep his or her marriage. Some people get married too early without knowing what it entails and they end up making a mess of their marriage. Many would also argue that a man being far older than his wife may lead to struggle in communication.

Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has revealed the reason why her marriage failed. According to her, the reason for the failure was that she was 18 years old when she married and her ex-husband was 12 years older than her. Okoro Blessing also stated that she is now matured and there is no man she cannot live with.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”To those who don’t know, I have been married before and I divorced when I was 21 years old. A lot of people are going to be asking me why I couldn’t keep my marriage. I was 18 years old then and I didn’t know anything about marriage but I am 34 years old now.

I was ignorant as an 18 year old and I got into marriage with a man who was 12 years older than me. He didn’t even listen to me because he saw me as a small girl. I couldn’t contribute in my home.

He saw me as a baby because he was far older than me. I started to grow when I divorced him. I am now a full grown 34 years old woman and there is no man that I can’t live with. It is only if the man doesn’t want to stay.”

