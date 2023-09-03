I Couldn’t Face My Mom When Me And My Friend Were Accused Of Having Threesome With A Politician – Ada Jesus

In a recent interview with Chude, comedienne Ada Jesus opened up about being falsely accused of having an affair with a politician.

Ada said she felt shaken and distressed when an unnamed blog alleged she engaged in a three-some affair with a friend and politician. She claimed she had never even met the politician before.

Ada revealed she confronted the blogger to share evidence backing up the story, but no proof was provided. She expressed frustration over damaging rumors being spread about her personal life unchecked.

The allegations deeply hurt Ada and made her unable to face her mother initially. She emphasized no truth to the claims and hoped people will stop spreading misinformation without proof.

The interview provided Ada a platform to directly refute the unfounded affair allegations that had clearly caused her significant distress. While the story may draw interest, propagating unverified rumors simply to generate clicks risks unfairly damaging reputations.

