I Couldn’t Do It, Doyin Says As She Gives Reasons Why Her Relationship With Chizzy Didn’t Work

Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemate and former Level up season contestant, Doyin Esmeralda David has revealed why her relationship with Chizzy didn’t work after the show

The beautiful and outspoken lady made this known during a conversation with Cross, she said

“I don’t like my men loud, he was too loud, I like them mysterious, it was too much for me and I couldn’t do it. He told me that he liked me so much but it couldn’t work because I want him to be a different man and he was right”

Check out the video clip below

Doyin is a twenty seven year old medical radiographer, influencer, TV personality, brand ambassador , founder of Doyin’s Corner and entrepreneur from Ondo State. She was popular in the house for her counselling sessions and friendship with Chizzy

