I Continue To Hold ECOWAS Back, War Is Not Ideal For My Economic Reforms – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed his effort toward a peaceful settlement in Niger, saying that the idea of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deploy military personnel to Niger should not be accepted. Stating that the policy of the International body is to intentionally collaborate with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti-democratic forces.

President BolaTinubu made the statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, while hosting the United States Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, stating that ECOWAS has gone too far in their effort to use diplomatic instrument in Niger to restore peace. Saying that the International body has gone very deep in an attempt to settle the issue with diplomatic tools

Adding that he has continued to hold the International body back despite the readiness for all options and using war is not ideal for the reformation.

“We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging our diplomatic tools. I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms. War is not ideal for my economic reforms, nor the region, but the defense of democracy is sacrosanct. The ECOWAS consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time.”

Source: Punch papers

Prayer-updates (

)