“I contested for the same ticket but God gave it to Asiwaju; I was 1st to Congratulate him-Yahaya Bello

The national youth coordinator for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Governor Yahaya Bello, said that he also contested for the same party presidential ticket but God gave it to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he was first to congratulate him.

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello made the assertion when on the Politics Today program, Seun Okinbaloye asked for his view on what some sources in his party said that he neither give his blessing not even endorsed programmes that aim at mobilising the youths for the campaign of Asiwaju Tinubu suggesting that he is really not working with the other youths tendency or groups in the party.

Governor Yahaya Bello began by saying that he will only hold those words with the pinch of salt until those who made the statement come openly on programs and challenge him on that.

However, Governor Yahaya Bello clarified that there is no task given to him that he has not diligently delivered citing an example of all the mobilisation of the youths, women and people living with special needs, where they can mobilise over 41 million for their party.

“I contested for this particular ticket and God alright gave it to Asiwaju. And I learn from him because he is the general of the game. And ever since that happened, I am the first person as a contestant that came out openly to give my blessing to endorse him to start working for him, before he even reached out to me.”

He then said that those people came out with that story to suit the election in their favour.

