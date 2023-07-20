I Contested At MC Oluomo’s Base; Its Not Always Easy To Contest An Election In His Base—K. Salako

During an interview with Arise , Kayode Salako, Former Chairman, Labour Party, Lagos State, revealed that he contested the House of Representativeselection in MC Oluomo’s base, pointing out that it is not always easy to contest an election in his base. He claimed that he won the election by a wide margin, adding that some of his INEC agents in the area called him around 2 a.m. to congratulate him for winning the election.

He further stated that he didn’t pay attention to the other areas his contestant paid attention to. He added that he believed in the BVAS and the IREV promised by INEC during the election.

According to him, “I didn’t pay attention to the other areas that my colleague paid attention to. The issue is this: even the people who are sitting on my victory in Oshodi Soloko 21, they know that Olukayode Salako won the election, but I won it by a wide margin. But I contested in MC Oluomo’s base. It is not always easy to contest an election in MC Oluomo’s base; that is his base. That is the reason you should know that I also won. If Obi could be declared the winner in Oshodi Soloko 1, and the man who won Soloko 22 was allowed to go because he found his own way, He found his way in the night when I was sleeping, thinking that it would be difficult for me to rig an election. As of 2 a.m. in the night, my INEC people that I had in their mix in the system were still calling me to congratulate me.”

Video Credit: Arise (17:16)

Squareblogg (

)