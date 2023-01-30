This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I consider myself the Argentina, Messi of the upcoming general elections – Accord’s Imumolen

Accord party’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says he will not settle for anything less than becoming Nigeria’s next president in the forthcoming general elections slated for February this year.

The country’s youngest presidential candidate has never seen himself as an underdog despite being one of the least experienced going into the elections, insisting that he was in the race to upset the odds, destroy age-long stereotypes and change the status quo of elections being won only by those considered as political heavyweights.

According to the renowned scholar and entrepreneur, a lot of things were considered impossible until someone with a different mindset came to break the jinx, and made them possible.

While responding to a question raised by @JJ Omojuwa on Twitter about what positives he intended to take home from his participation in the presidential elections if he lost, Professor Imumolen said he had never remotely thought of losing, having already done sufficient ground work to guarantee him winning.

He refused to be compared to Morocco which recently achieved the unique record of becoming the first African country to reach the semi-final of a FIFA World Cup, instead preferring to label himself Argentina and Lionel Messi that ended up winning football’s ultimate gold laden prize at the recently concluded tournament in Qatar.

“The essential positives I want to take home from my participation in the upcoming general elections is that of becoming Nigeria’s president at the end of day,” Professor Imumolen said.

“I fully understand that a lot of people may be aghast at my supreme level of confidence in myself and my party, Accord, wondering on what pillar such confidence rests.

“But they forget that I am an ICT professor who only talks and works according to facts on the ground. The NGO that I run alone has four million people.

“Add that to millions of other people across the length and breadth of this country who have either been touched by our humanitarian works over the years or those who we have recently won over from what they see us do or are capable of doing, and I am convinced that we can get at least 15 million votes on election day.

“We are adopting an unconventional means which emphasises more on the voters with Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) that are willing to vote for us and our party.

“The fact that we have not been renting crowds or buying over voters to impress the electorate does not mean that we are not capable of delivering on our 15million votes target.

“Herein, therefore, lies the shocker we are preparing for our opponents, particularly those who have, rightly or wrongly, always been seen as the political juggernauts.

“I am very sure that when push comes to shove, it is going to dawn on them too late that we have burst the balloon of their confidence as they come to terms with reality that a so-called political neophyte had just beaten them to the presidency.

“Our work has also been made easier by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) who have assured us that electronic system of balloting will be deployed to prosecute this elections.

“It is to our advantage as the old practises of ballot box snatching, multiple and under-age voting, and other forms of electoral malpractices will not be allowed to rear their ugly heads again, this time.

“So, in this regard, I consider myself better than Morocco who, despite achieving the record of being the first African country to reach the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup, still can’t be compared to Argentina and Lionel Messi who stormed to World Cup glory despite suffering a debilitating loss to minnows, Saudi Arabia in their first game of the tournament,” he said.

