I Condemn This 48 Hours Strike By The AEDC – Obinna Nwosu

It’s no longer a news that NLC are currently on strike, and it alledgedly affected the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). Nigerians are lamenting bitterly regarding the AEDC strike.

Federal House Of Representative candidate 2023, Obinna Nwosu reacted to the lack of electricity and he condemns the strike. He want the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), to call off the strike because it’s affecting and damaging a lot of things including people’s food.

In his tweet, he made a statement saying;

“I condemn this 48hr strike by the AEDC. They should consider millions of Nigerians with soup in the fridge which may get spoilt because of this stretched power cut. Nigerians are going through a lot”.

Furthermore, Nigerians are passing through difficult times, and the AEDC strike is worsening the situation. Obinna Nwosu wants the AEDC to restore back power, in order for people to preserve their soup.

Conclusively, kindly share your contribution the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)