I come from the remotest area of this country, no observer has ever visited my place- Ardo reacts

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that Jika Ardo, who happens to be the former Chairman of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the pioneer chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, during an interview with The Nation’s correspondent, has reacted to the negative report of the European Union Observer Mission (EUOM) as regarding the conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

During the interview, Ardo was told that recently, the European Union reports faulted the 2023 general election, as he was asked what was his take on this and while he was responding, he asked how many parts of the country the EUOM observers went to during the election.

He said, “How many parts of the country did those EU observers visit during the general election to reach that conclusion about the 2023 general elections ? The naked truth about all these international observers is that, even if they see good things happening in Nigeria, they will still prefer to turn in negative reports.”

He said, “I come from the remotest area of this country, no observer has ever visited my place. I come from Subab. No observer has ever visited that place. Some of these people just stay in our towns and cities waiting for people on the field to feed them with wrong information.”

Ardo claimed that the European Union Observer Mission, has no reason at all to fault Nigeria’s general election because, Nigerians have to fashion their own democracy. He said we do not conduct elections in Europe, but we conduct elections in Nigeria by Nigerians for Nigerians.

He said, “So nobody can dictate to us what we should do in our own country. Most of the time we suffered tremendously, because we value reports by external observers, but we do not value our own reports. We are Africans and we are proud to be Africans. Why should our domestic issue be subjected to other people’s interpretations ? We know that we had a free, fair and credible election, that was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

