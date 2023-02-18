I Challenge LP To Bring Record Where Obi Was Able To Conduct LG Election As Anambra Gov – Tambuwal

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not have the experience to lead Nigeria, and that he does not have the experience in governance at the federal level. He said this during the Peoples Democratic Party campaign rally in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

In the report which was made by The Cable, Tambuwal said that when Peter Obi was governor of Anambra State, he did not conduct a single local government election in the state, and challenged the Labour Party to bring evidence to prove that Obi did so.

Speaking further, he questioned why Obi should be contesting to be President of Nigeria when he could not even conduct a local government election when he was governor.

He said – “I will not talk about Labour Party because their candidate when he was the governor of Anambra State was not able to conduct one single local government election. I challenge the Labour Party to bring that record where Obi was able to conduct a local government election. So how can he be attempting to be President of Nigeria when as governor he could not organize local government election?”

