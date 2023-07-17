‘I Challenge Any State In Nigeria That Will Say They Can Award A Contract To Julius Berger’ – Wike

The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has berated the critics of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara after his one month in office. In a report by Channels TV, He praised his successor’s performance over the last one month as he challenged any state that has the capacity to award a contract to Julius Berger. According to Wike, Governor Fubara made an upfront payment of 150 billion naira before the start-up of the project given to the reputable company.

He said, ”A Man has spent only a month in office and he has awarded a job of 195 billion to a company and he has paid 150 billion. It’s not I will do it, it’s I’m doing. I challenge any state in Nigeria that will say they can award a contract to Julius Berger. Out of 195 billion and you pay 77 percent billion and then you want to one with such a governor. Something must be wrong with you.”

(Start Watching The Clip From Minute 5:30)

