I Challenge Any Governor To Say He Has The Capacity To Award Contract To Julius Berger—Wike

During the flag-off of the construction of the 50.15km Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, challenged any governor to say he has the capacity to award a contract to a reputable company like Julius Berger. Wike stated that Gov. Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, awarded a contract worth N195.3 billion to Julius Berger and paid N150 billion instantly.

Wike added that their governor is not one to be joked with because he has the interests of the people at heart. He added that the people must develop their state themselves, pointing out that the president would not come and develop it for anybody.

According to him, “It is not something I will do; it is something I am doing,” he says. I challenge any state in this country, and I challenge any governor today, to say that he has the chest and the capacity to not only award contracts but to award them to a reputable company called Julius Berger. N195 billion, and you paid 77%, and then you want to joke with such a governor? Something must be wrong with you. So many people may be angry that we are spending this amount of money. Yes, you will have a short supply of cash, but for whose interest? For the interest of our people. Nobody can develop this state other than us. What the federal government can do from time to time is see if there is any federal road or sight one federal project, but to develop your state squarely lies on us here.”

Video Credit: TVC (59:28)

