‘I Celebrate This Godly Woman’ – Tinubu Says As He Congratulates Folu Adeboye On Her 75th Birthday

The number one citizen of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has praised the wife of General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, “for her Christian virtues, devotion to her highly-respected husband, the church, and family values on the anniversary of her birthday.”

This was made known today by the Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

The President congratulated Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye as she clocks 75 years old today.

Folu Adeboye, who has been married to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is one of the most respected and revered Ministers of God in the country.

President Tinubu, in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, noted with admiration “many of the outreach programmes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God targeted at rehabilitating drug addicts and the poor spearheaded by Mrs. Adeboye.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said; “I celebrate this Godly woman, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the occasion of her 75th birthday. We are inspired by her devotion to the work of God, family values, and the downtrodden among us. Mrs. Adeboye’s generosity of spirit and unflinching commitment to seeing that young people live value-guided life will continue to be a guide and beacon to many.”

He added; “Through her many philanthropic works and that of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, many lives have been turned around for good. I join family, friends and admirers all over the world to wish Pastor Folu many more years in good health and more service in the vineyard.”

Source – Dada Olusegun Official Twitter Page

