I Caught My Cousin Brother And The Mother Of My Two Children In A Compromising Situation.

My name is Gabriel and i am a 45 year old man wedded three years ago in Bayelsa state.

My story may sound very funny, but real. I dated my wife for a year before we got married.However,she had a child out of wedlock, but having been together for a year, I decided to marry her.

Thank God our marriage has been blessed with a child and I take good care of the two kids without discrimination because my wife son is also mine regardless of what anybody may feel outside.

I works as a safety staff in offshore with an oil company. Based on that I operate two weeks on and off. As usual when I come back from work. I always have couple of visitors who are friends and relations. One among my visitors told me to be careful with my wife. He didn’t go far with his explanation owing to the presence of other visitors, but promised to explain later.

Two days later one of my family member also warmed me against the activities of my wife. He told me that he always see her with my cousin brother especially when am off to work. I didn’t bother to ask my wife, but that very night I dreamt about my wife getting married to another man and I was regretting before I suddenly woke .Despite the warning and information about my wife.i didn’t take it serious because the suspect is my cousin brother.

So I thought it was out of jealousy and over exaggeration of issues. This is because the man in question is more reasonable than what people thought.In the same vein, brother in-laws and sister in-laws play a lot with each other in our custom.

The Spiritualist told me to come back home unexpectedly from my working place around 10 pm preferably. I kept to the instructions and after three months.i decided to come back home after two days of going to my place of work.

I got home around some minutes to 10pm and caught my wife with my cousin brother on our matrimonial bed. I shouted for help and people gathered to discovered how I caught my wife with my cousin brother.

They pleaded with me that I should forgive her and continue with the marriage because of my kid. How I can cope with such infidel woman who had a child before marriage and still going outside the marriage to cheat on me with another man. Please tell how.

I am mad seeing her around me because I told her to pack out of my house, but she remain adamant. If my annoyance is full and get to a saturated level. I may end up killing human beings. So what can I do to avert the danger ?