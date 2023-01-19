I Can’t Work With Peter Obi Because His Party’s Ideas Are Based On Ethnicity And Religion -Kwankwaso

According to The Sun Nigeria, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has ruled out the possibility of resigning or teaming up with Mr. Peter Obi, the nominee for the Labour Party (LP), to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the presidency in the election scheduled for February 25.

Speaking at Chatham House in London, UK, Rabiu Kwankwaso said that he is significantly superior to Peter Obi in every regard and that standing down for him would diminish his mandates. Peter Obi claimed to be a trader, but he revealed that he has a Ph.D. in civil engineering. Even if we put it in the political sphere, he still has more accomplishments and experience than the former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi. In addition, Kwankwaso said that no Northener would ask him to step down for Peter Obi while responding to a question from Duke Oputa, an independent political analyst and member of the audience, who wanted to know if he would leave the NNPP for the LP given that Peter Obi’s campaign strategies were very similar to those of the NNPP. Kwankwaso said, “I can’t work with Peter Obi because his party’s idead are based on ethnicity and religion.”

In his subsequent remarks, Kwankwaso claimed that his party is a national party and that Peter Obi’s Labour Party is nothing more than a social media hoax.

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Content created and supplied by: DYgist (via 50minds

News )

#Work #Peter #Obi #Partys #Ideas #Based #Ethnicity #Religion #KwankwasoI Can’t Work With Peter Obi Because His Party’s Ideas Are Based On Ethnicity And Religion -Kwankwaso Publish on 2023-01-19 10:00:40