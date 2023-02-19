I Can’t Vote For Atiku Or Tinubu, They Don’t My Framework Of Character, Only Peter Obi Fits In- Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister in Nigeria has revealed why she will be voting Peter Obi over Atiku and Tinubu.

According to ChannelsTv, she said

There is no way I can cast a vote for Atiku or Tinubu… they don’t meet my framework of character, competence, and capacity… Only Obi fits the description.

Nigerians should consider presidential competence as a critical factor when deciding who to vote for in the 2023 election.

The 2023 presidential election is an opportunity for Nigerians to choose a competent leader who can bring about positive change and move the country forward. Therefore, it is essential to evaluate the candidates’ competence and vote for the one who is best suited to lead Nigeria to a better future.

The competence of the president will determine the quality of leadership in the country. A competent president will provide effective leadership, make sound decisions, and have a clear vision for the country. This will lead to better policies, better governance, and ultimately a better Nigeria.

