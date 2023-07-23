I Can’t Sleep Or Walk Because Of Nigerian Army Bullets Lodged In My Stomach- El-Zakzaky’s Wife

Zeenah El-Zakzaky, the wife of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly called Shiites has lamented the pains and difficulties she has been going through as a result of the bullets lodged inside her stomach.

According to the report provided by the SaharaReporters, it was revealed that she was shot alongside her husband in Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army in 2015.

Speaking during the International Qudus Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, she disclosed the challenges she has been facing since taken the bullet. She said she has been having terrible cramps in her belly which has made life more difficult for her.

Spoking an emotion-laden voice, she said “I know we are living because Allah wants us to live. You know I have bullets in my stomach and they are giving me terrible cramps. When I say terrible cramps, in fact, I always think I am going to die beautiful.

“I cannot sit down, I cannot walk. Whatever I do, the cramp continues. As you can see now, I am using a wheelchair; even in the room or from my bed to the toilet.

“I can’t stand on my legs because all of the cartilage is gone. For Sheik, his own condition is even worse because he has more than 42 bullet fragments in his body, according to the doctors. He has in the skull and eyes.”

