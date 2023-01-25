I Can’t Make Myself Available To Campaign For You When You’ve Not Asked Me To Do So- Nyesom Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of the state of Rivers, has said that he can’t force himself to campaign for someone if he hasn’t asked him to do so in the upcoming presidential election.

At the local government campaign flag-off today, Governor Wike explained to the citizens of Bonny Town why his PDP faction is not running for president by making the aforementioned statement.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, claims that the PDP has won the governorship, the senate, the House of Assembly, and the House of Representatives, and that they are now conducting the election in the state. Those candidates, he claimed, were the ones who invited him to participate in their campaign, and not the other person who told him to do same thing.

“I can’t make myself available to campaign for you when you’ve not asked me to do so. I’ve come here to campaign because these people (candidates) have told me to. You will do anything for someone if they ask you to. Do you intend to force them to hire you if they don’t want to?”

Then, Governor Wike warned that anyone who claimed that the state of Rivers wasn’t significant would be peppered in the forthcoming election.

