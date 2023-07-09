NEWS

I Can't Imagine I'm A Senator & A Minority Leader Emerged Without Sending Me A Text Message- Maidoki

A PDP Senator, Senator Garba Maidoki, has noted that he finds it very difficult to believe or imagine that he is a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, from a minority political party and a Minority Leader emerged, without the Minority Leader sending a text message to him or informing him that he is seeking for his support to be the minority leader.

Speaking further, Senator Maidoki demanded to know the type of Political Party the PDP is presently, noting that PDP presently has 36 Senators out of the 50 Senators in the Minority Caucus, but the party finds it very difficult to come together and decide who should lead them at the national assembly.

Senator Maidoki made this disclosure when he was interviewed by journalists, shortly after the plenary, Channels Television reported.

He said: “I can’t imagine I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in a minority party and a Minority Leader emerged without sending me a text message, that I am seeking for your vote or your support to be the minority leader. What type of party are we having in PDP?”

On the other hand, another PDP Senator, Senator Ahmed Aliyu, noted that the position that went to Senator Hanga should have gone to someone else from the minority political parties from a different state, so as to continue to balance things, noting that the deputy senate presidency position has already gone to Kano State. Be it as it may, Nigerians are watching to see how PDP will settle this internal crisis.

Information Source: Channels Television.

