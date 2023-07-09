I Can’t Imagine Being A Senator And A Minority Leader Emerged Without Sending Me A Text- Sen. Garba Maidoki

A PDP Senator named Garba Maidoki expressed disbelief and difficulty in accepting his position as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly because he belongs to a minority political party. He found it perplexing that the Minority Leader emerged without contacting him or seeking his support through a text message or any form of communication.

During an interview with journalists following the plenary, Senator Maidoki voiced his concern about the current state of the PDP, questioning the party’s nature. Despite the fact that the PDP currently holds 36 out of the 50 seats in the Minority Caucus, they face considerable challenges in uniting and deciding on a leader for the national assembly.

Expressing his discontent, Senator Maidoki stated, “I can’t imagine I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in a minority party and a Minority Leader emerged without sending me a text message, that I am seeking for your vote or your support to be the minority leader. What type of party are we having in PDP?”

On another note, Senator Ahmed Aliyu, also from the PDP, asserted that the position given to Senator Hanga should have been awarded to a representative from a minority political party in a different state. He believed this would contribute to maintaining a balance. It is worth noting that the deputy senate presidency position has already been secured by someone from Kano State. Consequently, Nigerians are eagerly observing how the PDP will handle this internal crisis.

