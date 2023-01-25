I Can’t Force Myself To Campaign For You When You’ve Not Asked For It- Gov Wike to Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nyesom Wike has taken a strong stance against the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. At a campaign rally in Bonny town, Governor Wike stated that he would only be campaigning for Atiku in Rivers State if the former vice president asked him to do so. The governor assured that the Peoples Democratic Party would still win the other elections within his state. Still, he is unwilling to use his influence to sway support towards Atiku’s candidacy.

Rivers state governor Wike declared that no intimidation would be tolerated regarding the path he has chosen for his state. “I can’t force myself to campaign for someone who hasn’t asked for it,” he said. “If somebody asks you to work for him, you will work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

Wike also clarified that any person who disregards Rivers’ state or claims it is unimportant would be met with strong resistance. “We will pepper anyone who says Rivers state is not important, and we won’t regard such a person,” he said firmly. “Nobody can intimidate us, and we are excellent and strong. No other state can determine what happens here – nobody can do such.”

LadohArena (

)