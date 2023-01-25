I Can’t Force Myself To Campaign For You When You Haven’t Told Me To Campaign For You – Wike

The executive governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been busy campaigning for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State and other PDP members fighting for other political position in the state.

However, since he began his campaign, he has been telling people from his state to only cast their votes from governorship to the State House of Assembly. Talking about the presidential election, he said he will soon reveal who the state will campaign for.

In a recent campaign he held in the state, the governor told the people at the event that he will only vote for those that asked him to vote for them, as he won’t campaign anyone who hasn’t told him to do so.

“PDP Rivers state has taken the Governorship, Senatorial and the House of Assembly. These are the people that have asked me to campaign for them. I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you haven’t told me to campaign for you,” he said.

