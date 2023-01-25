I Can’t Force Myself To Campaign For You When You Have Not Asked For It -Wike To Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike may have yet again emphasized his decision in not campaigning for the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar after he made it known that he won’t force himself to campaign for anyone who hasn’t asked for it.

Governor Wike who was speaking in Bonny town during the local government campaign inauguration organized by the Rivers state PDP campaign council noted that he will only campaign for those who have genuinely asked for it.

Clarifying his stance, according to the Nation paper, he said the only people who they will campaign for after they had asked are the governorship, senatorial, house of representatives and the house of assembly, adding that no other candidate has seen it necessary to require him campaigning for them.

He however added that he can’t force himself to campaign for anyone, and that one should be aware of the state can offer during the forthcoming polls.

In his words…”I Can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate whom Governor Wike has openly revealed that he will not campaign for his bid.

