I Can’t Feed My Family Again And The House I’m Living In Is Now On Sale – Veteran Kannywood Actor Says

A veteran Kannywood actor, identified as Shu’aibu Abdullahi, popularly known as Karkuzu, has solicited help from well-meaning Nigerians after he disclosed that his blindness has been negatively affecting his financial status and leading him to astute poverty.

According to a report by the Premium Times paper, the actor made this statement while speaking on a program on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He said, “I am now blind as I am talking to you. I seriously need financial assistance. I don’t have food to feed myself and my family.”

“The house I have been living in is now for sale. If they sell this house, I don’t know where to go. That is why I am soliciting help from well-meaning Nigerians to come to my aid. At least Nigerians should help me buy the house I live in. The doctors said it was glaucoma and I would never see again.”

