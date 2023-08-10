NEWS

I Can’t Feed My Family Again And The House I’m Living In Is Now On Sale – Veteran Kannywood Actor Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

A veteran Kannywood actor, identified as Shu’aibu Abdullahi, popularly known as Karkuzu, has solicited help from well-meaning Nigerians after he disclosed that his blindness has been negatively affecting his financial status and leading him to astute poverty.

According to a report by the Premium Times paper, the actor made this statement while speaking on a program on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He said, “I am now blind as I am talking to you. I seriously need financial assistance. I don’t have food to feed myself and my family.”

“The house I have been living in is now for sale. If they sell this house, I don’t know where to go. That is why I am soliciting help from well-meaning Nigerians to come to my aid. At least Nigerians should help me buy the house I live in. The doctors said it was glaucoma and I would never see again.”

Share your thoughts on this information.

Euphoric (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Our Message To Leaders Of West Africa Is Clear, Don’t Drag Us To War Because Of Coup In Niger- Sani

1 min ago

” We’re Now On War Footing “- FFK Says After ECOWAS Ordered Standby Troop To Restore Order In Niger

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Gunmen kidnap 10 persons in Rivers, 20 killed in renewed Plateau community attack

15 mins ago

Fani Kayode Reacts As ECOWAS Orders Immediate Standby Force Against Niger Junta

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button