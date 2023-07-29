NEWS

I Can’t Believe That The Labour Party Could Do This To Me — Chinyere Obi Claims She Has Been Abandoned

Former Labour Party member Chinyere Obi has said she was abandoned by the party she invested in for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking to Punch paper, Chinyere said she could not believe that she was able to survive what happened to her without the help of the Labour leadership. 

She revealed how she was shot at during the election and tried unsuccessfully to approach the Labour leadership several times.

In an exclusive interview with Punch paper, Chinyere said she only had two people to take care of her while she was in the hospital.

“I can’t believe Labour Party would do this to me. I even called them to send me money for food while I was in the hospital and they didn’t answer. Only two did; Dr. Omo and Mandela sent me 20,000 naira and 10,000 naira respectively. I sent Kenneth Okonkwo a receipt for the car I sold and called, Julius Abur, the national chairman but no response.” She told The Punch.

