I Can’t Believe That The Labour Party Could Do This To Me -Chinyere Obi Claims She Has been Abandoned By The Party

Chinyere Obi, a former member of the Labour Party has come out to lament how she was abandoned by the party she invested her resource on during the 2023 general election.

Chinyere who spoke to the Punch paper said she can’t believe she could go through what is happening to her with no help coming from the leadership of the Labour Party.

She revealed how she was shot during the election and made several attempts to reach out to Labour Party leadership without success.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Punch paper, Chinyere said only two people came to her aide during her stay in the hospital.

“I can’t believe that the LP could do this to me. I was even calling them to send me money for food while I was in the hospital, but they didn’t respond. Only two people did; Dr Omoh and Mandela, who sent me N20,000 and N10,000, respectively. I sent Kenneth Okonkwo the receipt for the car that I sold and called the national chairman, Julius Abure, but no response. ” she told Punch paper.

