NEWS

I Can’t Believe That The Labour Party Could Do This To Me -Chinyere Obi Claims She Has been Abandoned By The Party

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

Chinyere Obi, a former member of the Labour Party has come out to lament how she was abandoned by the party she invested her resource on during the 2023 general election.

Chinyere who spoke to the Punch paper said she can’t believe she could go through what is happening to her with no help coming from the leadership of the Labour Party.

She revealed how she was shot during the election and made several attempts to reach out to Labour Party leadership without success.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Punch paper, Chinyere said only two people came to her aide during her stay in the hospital.

“I can’t believe that the LP could do this to me. I was even calling them to send me money for food while I was in the hospital, but they didn’t respond. Only two people did; Dr Omoh and Mandela, who sent me N20,000 and N10,000, respectively. I sent Kenneth Okonkwo the receipt for the car that I sold and called the national chairman, Julius Abure, but no response. ” she told Punch paper.

Enecheojo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Doctors reveals the reason why Erling Haaland is still growing even at 23

38 mins ago

I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners says they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

49 mins ago

Transfer: Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan, Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

57 mins ago

There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It Amucheazi

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button