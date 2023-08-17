“I Cannot Worship A God Who Depends On Me To Give Him Money” -Fr. Oluoma Tells Members

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria, known for his roles as an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

During a recent discussion in a video (Watch from the beginning to the 2nd minute), the cleric emphasized the principle of not approaching God with a transactional mindset. He advised against giving to God with the expectation of receiving something in return, asserting that God is not dependent on material offerings. In his perspective, our Creator should not be viewed as a being who requires monetary contributions. Instead, he underscored the importance of sacrificial giving, implying that the act of giving should stem from a place of devotion rather than a means to gain favor.

This perspective on giving resonates with various religious and spiritual traditions, portraying it as a gesture of reverence, appreciation, and humility. The act symbolizes an individual’s recognition of a higher power’s significance in their life and their commitment to living in alignment with spiritual values. Whether in the form of offerings, tithes, or acts of service, giving to God fosters a sense of unity and empathy among believers. It encourages selflessness and detachment from material possessions, facilitating spiritual growth and a stronger connection to the divine. Although interpretations may differ, the concept of giving to God serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of all living beings and the pursuit of a purpose that transcends the material realm.

