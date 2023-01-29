‘I cannot leave my home to the bush’ – Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a report by Vanguard online newspaper, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, former APC governorship aspirant (Sokoto), reacted that he cannot leave his APC home to the bush.

The chairman of APC senate caucus, Ibrahim Gobir made the statement to react to speculation flying around that he has said goodbye to the ruling All Progressive Congress party before the 2023 general election to embrace the PDP.

Ibrahim Gobir debunked the rumour to be totally untrue and a fallacious statement when he said that he cannot leave his home (APC) to the bush (PDP). He added that APC is the only home he has and that nothing can send him packing from his house ( APC party).

Here him,

“The assertion that senator Gobir is defecting to PDP is misleading, to leave my own home to the bush or what, I don’t move from one political party to another.

” Moreover, getting a mandate to contest or not can not take me to another place while I am comfortable in my own home.”

“Therefore, I am a member of APC and will continue to support our candidate to ensure the party wins in the 2023 general elections for the best of our people and democracy.”

Vanguard -source

