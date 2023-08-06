I cannot beat my chest that southeast did well for APC in the last election- Sen Onyekachi Onwebonyi

Senator Onyekachi Onwebonyi, federal lawmaker, Ebonyi North (APC), said that he can not beat his chest that Southeast did well for APC in the last election.

Senator Onyekachi made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Sunday Politics program, when Seun Okinbaloye said to him that President Tinubu nominated 5 ministers from his region, asking him how his people in the southeast are reacting to it.

Senator Onyekachi said that it is a very unfortunate development because after the statutory one minister per state, as a southeast they deserve one additional ministerial nominee. He said that no doubt, people were talking on social media and he would say that the agitation is not out of place. He said he hoped that Mr President, Bola Tinubu will look into it and do something about it.

Onyekachi then said that his advice for his people in the southeast is that it is high time they played politics with cleverness. He said they must align properly with the government at the centre because, in the last election, he can’t beat his chest that they did well for the ruling party in southeast.

“We must align with government at the centre because, in our last election, I cannot beat my chest that southeast did well for APC.”

He then said that he believed more opportunities will come for them in the southeast.

Watch video (57:46)

