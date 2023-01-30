I Can Walk Into The Bedroom Of Asiwaju Tinubu, I Have Paid My Dues – Asari Dokubo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Niger Delta freedom fighter, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, will win the forthcoming presidential election. He said that he can walk into Tinubu’s bedroom, and that is because he has paid his dues.

He said this while speaking at a ceremony he organized to mark the 48th birthday celebration of the billionaire businessman, Tein Jack-Rich, which took place in Harry’s Town Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In the report which was made by The Nation, he said – “I can walk into the bedroom of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, trust me, I have paid my dues.

Speaking about the other contestants in the presidential race, he said that the other frontrunners who include former governors and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, lacked the kind of records that Tinubu has.

He said – “Go to Lagos, two front runners contesting with him are former governors, except Atiku, who was Vice President. Let us compare their records and see how they performed. What Ahmed Tinubu did in Lagos, he will replicate it in Nigeria.”

What do you have to say about these comments from Asari-Dokubo? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

