I Can Walk Into The Bedroom Of Asiwaju Tinubu, I Have Paid My Dues – Asari Dokubo

Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, will win the upcoming election, according to former Niger Delta freedom warrior Mujahid Asari-Dokubo. He said that because he had made his dues, he was now entitled to enter Tinubu’s bedroom.

In Harry’s Town Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Tein Jack-Rich, a multibillionaire businessman, celebrated his 48th birthday during a ceremony that he prepared to mark the occasion.

He was quoted as saying, “I can stroll into Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s bedroom, trust me, I have paid my dues,” in a report by The Nation.

Speaking of the other candidates, he claimed that Tinubu’s track record was superior to those of the other front-runners, such as previous governors and Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president.

He stated: “Go to Lagos; he is running against two former governors, with the exception of Atiku, who served as vice president. Let’s compare their performance histories to see how they faired. Ahmed Tinubu will repeat what he did in Lagos in Nigeria.”

