I Can Walk Into The Bedroom Of Asiwaju, Because I Have Paid My Dues -Asari Dokubo To Supporters

The former Niger Delta freedom fighter, Asari Dokubo while addressing group of supporters in Kalabiri kingdom, Rivers state has urged the people to support the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of how accommodating he is.

Asari Dokubo who made this statement according to the Nation Newspaper, stressed that he is very close to the former governor of Lagos state to know his capability in leading the nation and helping to save the people of Kalabiri kingdom as he can freely walk into his bedroom at any time.

The former freedom fighter who urged the people not to throw away their votes further stressed that he has done the needful, by paying his dues which have seen him been very close to the presidential candidate of the APC, while also adding that it was necessary for the people to support who can be close to them when the candidate eventually becomes the president.

In his words…”I can walk into the bedroom of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Trust me, you know me. I have paid my dues. Bola Tinubu is the person that can secure Kalabari people, if you throw your votes away, don’t blame anybody”

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

