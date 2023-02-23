NEWS

I Can Tell You That Out Of The Seven States In The Northwest, APC Will Win Six – Ali M. Ali Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The deputy director on Media and Publicity of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Ali M. Ali has expressed hopes that the Presidential Candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win six states out of the seven states in the forthcoming Presidential Election which is slated for February 25, 2023. Ali M. Ali said this during an interview on Trust TV while representatives of other political parties were analyzing the chances of their party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming Presidential Election.

In his words, he said:

`The difference between our candidate (Tinubu) and others aspiring to lead is because he can connect. He took time to build coalition and years of relationship while connecting with people. He didn’t wake up today to say I want to run.`

If you look at the Northwest for example we have seven states there; I can tell you confidentially that out of these seven Northwest states, we are going to win six.’

It should be noted that two of the frontrunners (Atiku and Kwankwaso) are from the North; what will be the chances of Tinubu and other candidates from the South?

Video (Fast forward to 33:00):


ReignJerry (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Imagine a Presidential Candidate Who is Above 70 Years Old Is Afraid of Losing His Life—K. Okonkwo

6 mins ago

2023 Election: I Am Not Going To Sell Rivers State To Anybody For A Pot Of Porridge – Wike

14 mins ago

Nigerians React As Soldiers Threaten Whoever Wants To Disrupt Electoral Processes On Saturday

25 mins ago

Wema Bank Plans To Celebrate International Women’s Day 2023

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button