I Can Tell You That Out Of The Seven States In The Northwest, APC Will Win Six – Ali M. Ali Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The deputy director on Media and Publicity of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Ali M. Ali has expressed hopes that the Presidential Candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win six states out of the seven states in the forthcoming Presidential Election which is slated for February 25, 2023. Ali M. Ali said this during an interview on Trust TV while representatives of other political parties were analyzing the chances of their party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming Presidential Election.

In his words, he said:

`The difference between our candidate (Tinubu) and others aspiring to lead is because he can connect. He took time to build coalition and years of relationship while connecting with people. He didn’t wake up today to say I want to run.`

If you look at the Northwest for example we have seven states there; I can tell you confidentially that out of these seven Northwest states, we are going to win six.’

It should be noted that two of the frontrunners (Atiku and Kwankwaso) are from the North; what will be the chances of Tinubu and other candidates from the South?

Video (Fast forward to 33:00):



ReignJerry (

)