I Can Tell You Confidently That People Want To Come Back From Abroad -Peter Obi

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he has been abroad himself and can confirm that many Nigerians who have traveled overseas are ready to come back.

Peter Obi made the statement at a leadership town hall meeting held at the University of Abuja.

According to the statement from Peter Obi, he states that “Quote me, when we do what we are supposed to do here, those that have traveled abroad will come back. We will create opportunities and give them jobs here. I am optimistic when we do the right thing, more people will want to come back. I have been abroad myself and can tell you confidently that people want to come back here. But the truth is that nobody wants to come back to anarchy.

He also said that assure the Nigerian students that there wouldn’t be another ASUU strike under his watch as the president, because as governor of Anambra State, he sat with the leadership of ASUU to address their agitation that was why he can say that Anambra State University did not join the last ASUU strike that lasted for eight months Go and check

Video Clip available

View Video Clip

