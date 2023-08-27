I can tell you again and again that the subsidy removal is in the best interest of Nigerians – Amb Frank Ogbuewu

A former Ambassador to Greece and former minister of culture and tourism, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu claimed that he can tell the people again and again that the subsidy removal is in the best interest of Nigerians.

According to the report from Sun paper, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu said this while reacting to the question asked about how he will react to the issue of subsidy removal and its fallows in terms of its harsh effect on the Nigerian people.

He said, “Some complain even out of ignorance, but as a leader, your focus will be on the result of your action. No doubt, there will be momentary pain, but the result in the end will be with it. Some decisions are painful, but what you consider is if it will achieve a better result in the end. I can tell you again and again that the subsidy removal is in the best interest of Nigerians. What is expected now is for the government to make good its promise, ensuring that the palliatives are intelligently executed. The palliatives should be made available as soon as possible”.

