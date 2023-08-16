I Can Already See 3 Main Disturbing Signals About Tinubu’s Government, Where Are We Headed? -Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, the former minister of Ation has come out to say that at the moment, he has already spotted 3 main disturbing signals about the government of President Tinubu.

According to Chidoka who appeared in an interview on Channels television program this morning, these disturbing signals range from the president making important decisions without the formation of a cabinet to others.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“I can already see some worrying signals from the government at this time, some very disturbing signals, where are we headed? The number 1 on the worrying signals that I see is that the president took decisions of monumental impacts without a cabinet and that suggestion for me is pointing to the fact that the cabinet will not play an important role in his government. Because if the issue of fuel subsidy and the unification of the dollar was brought to council and you had the diverse discussions from the various segments of the economy, it would’ve been interesting to see what would’ve been the government’s decision on these issues.”

“The second worry for me was when the national assembly took the decision to appoint the minority leadership for the minority parties, without the minority parties writing a letter to them saying this is who we want. Now the law does not stipulate you do that but that has been the decision of the national assembly. So what we have today is a minority leadership that seconds the motions of the majority in the house. So there’s no vibrant conversation in the national assembly about the quality of laws and decisions to be made.”

“The third worry is that I thought the 8 years of Buhari, with the nepotism in terms of appointment we saw will lead us to a more nationalistic approach in this new government. Buhari destroyed the Nigerian military by allowing General Buratai to stay in the military longer than his retirement age. So a lot of officers who would’ve made it to the top were retired.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 24:50

