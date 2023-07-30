I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners says they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, said that he campaigned across the country with former President Jonathan in 2015 and the northerners said that they don’t want to hear anything.

Peter Obi recalled the incident during his engagement with Nigerians on Twitter space and he was reacting to questions about division in the country along ethnic and religious line, and how he thinks such division can be tackled and restore unity to Nigeria.

Peter Obi said,

“When in 2015, I campaigned across Nigeria then with Jonathan, I saw this happening where northerners were like we don’t want to hear anything, we don’t want to see you in the north. And there were so many attractive proposals, campaign promises that Buhari gave then, and he was voted into office. 8 years after, we did not see, maybe there is, any reduction in the poverty in north. I did not see where the north is buying bread cheaper than the south…there was no improvement, they were not more secure.”

He said today we see similar situation in the southwest where people think it is their turn and they don’t care etc. He said all these things are happening because politicians use it as a tools for competition. “I ask people, can they show me where they buy bread cheaper in Ibadan…”

Peter Obi said all these issues are easy to solve when people with competence, character, capacity, are brought back. He said all the division will disappear.

Watch video here (1:50:15)

