I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners say they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, claimed that he and then-President Jonathan went on a nationwide campaign in 2015, and that the people in the North made it clear that they didn’t want to hear any of it.

During an interaction with Nigerians on Twitter, Peter Obi recounted the episode to respond to queries concerning ethnic and religious separation in the country and how he believes it can be addressed and Nigeria’s unity restored.

Obi Peter remarked,

This was evident to me in 2015, when I campaigned across Nigeria with Jonathan and northerners said things like, “We don’t want to hear anything, and we don’t want to see you in the north. And Buhari’s suggestions and promises at the time were so alluring that he was elected. Even now, 8 years later, there appears to be little improvement in the region’s dire poverty situation. I haven’t seen any evidence that northerners can get cheaper bread than southerners… nothing has changed, and they aren’t any safer.

He noted that comparable conditions exist now in the American Southwest, where residents believe it is their time to shine and show little concern for the future. He claimed that politicians are behind everything bad that’s happening. To paraphrase: “I ask people, can they show me where they buy bread cheaper in Ibadan…”

When people of competence, integrity, and capacity are reintroduced, Peter Obi claims all these problems vanish. He predicted that soon there would be no more schisms.

Check out the video (1:50:15) here.

