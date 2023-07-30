I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners say they didn’t want to hear anything – Peter Obi

In 2015, when he campaigned around the nation with former President Jonathan, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, claimed that the northerners told him they didn’t want to hear anything.

While interacting with Nigerians on Twitter, Peter Obi recounted the incident in response to queries regarding the ethnic and religious rift in the nation and how he believes it can be addressed in order to bring Nigeria back together.

“When I campaigned for Jonathan across Nigeria in 2015, I observed this phenomenon where northerners were saying things like, “We don’t want to hear anything, we don’t want to see you in the north. Additionally, Buhari made a number of alluring suggestions and campaign pledges at the time, and those helped him win the election. The poverty in the north has not decreased after 8 years, though perhaps it has. There was no improvement, and they were not any more secure, therefore I cannot see how the north can purchase bread at a lower price than the south.

He claimed that people in the Southwest now are in a similar predicament, believing that it is their turn and acting carelessly, etc. All of these things, he claimed, are taking place as a result of politicians using them as tools for rivalry. I urge folks to point out to me where in Ibadan they can get bread more affordably.

When people with aptitude, character, and capacity are brought back, Peter Obi claimed that all of these problems can be easily resolved. He claimed that all division would vanish.

You can watch the video here. Start watching from 1hr 50mins.

What’s your opinion on this article? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Aded1seun (

)