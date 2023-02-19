‘I Campaigned For Buhari In 2015 & 2019, We Cannot Accept What He’s Doing To Us’ – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Governor of Edo State, and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress have condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for backing the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele against their party, the All Progressive Congress. Oshiomhole stated that the President seems to have forgotten that they all campaigned for him to be elected in 2015 and 2019.

He pointed out that it’s a disrespect for them in the APC that the CBN governor who attempted to be President is now dictating for their own party Presidential candidate. He stated further that they are more determined to make sure they win this battle against the cabal working against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, ”I agree with the decision of the Supreme court and I disagree with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari. I campaigned for Buhari in 2015 and 2019, we cannot accept what he’s doing to us. A Local bank manager is treating our people as slaves, and a CBN governor that we did not elect who wanted to be President is dictating for us.

Because we refused Emefiele, he wanted to destroy the system so that Tinubu cannot win the election. The more they want to prevent Tinubu, the more we are determined to fight for him. Only the Nigerian people can determine who will be the next President and not any cabal.”

