I Campaigned for APC but I Regretted Working for them, Because of the #EndSars Protest- Ronke Oshodi

Nollywood veteran actress, Ronke Oshodi has decided to recount how she felt remorseful after being actively involved in the ruling APC party’s campaign rallies, following the series of unfortunate events that happened during the #Endsars demonstration few years ago. She made such remembrance in an interview.

The Yoruba actress who spoke about such issue during an interview with Chudeity, stated that she felt APC was going to take the country to the next level and that was why she never collected huge amount of money from them during their campaigns.

Speaking further, Ronke Oshodi revealed that she was not looking at the present situation of the country because Nigeria cannot be fixed in just 8 years but she was angry when the #EndSars protest started in 2020.

According to the veteran actress;

“Our governor is saying three things at the same time. Three things that do not make any sense, I’m not sorry to say this, I will say it anywhere. If they say they didn’t kill anybody, yes let’s agree you didn’t kill anybody, you kill one person and if one person died, fifty people has died with that person, the people that one person is feeding, the parents, siblings, before they get themselves it may be two to three years later, it a thing of the mind. Secondly so many injuries, I see some guys they say they cannot use their legs again, some they cut their legs and you are telling me you didn’t kill them, does that make any sense to you? I will not say I was mad but I was really down, I regretted working for them for that alone”

To watch the video, click on the link below;

