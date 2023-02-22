I Came To You To Nominate A VP For Me Like I Did To You In 2015 But You Said No— Tinubu Tells Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering with the presidential primaries of the party which took place in June last year. While delivering his speech during a final campaign organised by APC in Lagos State, Tinubu stated that President Muhammadu Buhari showed a sign of statesmanship when he refused to alter the results of the presidential primaries.

According to Mr Tinubu, even though he is not from the same tribe as Buhari, the president has worked hard to see that he emerged victorious. He said when he was searching for a vice president, President Buhari did not nominate anybody, instead, he allowed the APC candidate to choose the VP by himself.

“I came to you to nominate for me – just exactly as I did to you in 2015 – a vice president,” Tinubu said. “But instead of giving me the same coin, you said no, you know better, you experienced better. You encouraged me and after that, I announced to you [I’ve] made my choice,” he added.

