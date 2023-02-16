I called my mother in Ogbomosho, and she claimed they had never heard the name Peter Obi – Oyalowo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An APC chieftain and political economist named Ayo Oyalowo reacted to the news that the most recent poll for ANAP, which was carried out earlier this month, places Peter Obi in first place among the presidential candidates of the APC, the PDP, and the NNPP during an interview that aired on channels television last night.

According to the results of the poll, 21% of respondents indicated that they would vote for Peter Obi, 13% indicated that they would vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 10% indicated that they would vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and 3% indicated that they would vote for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

While Ayo Oyalowo was giving his reaction to this, he stated that the poll was not credible because Nigeria has approximately 774 local governments with thousands of polling units, but the poll was only conducted using a sample size of few people in Lagos State. This is in contrast to the fact that the poll was conducted in Nigeria.

Ayo’s response to the information that the same ANAP poll had predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari would win the general elections in 2015 and 2019, which he did in fact win, was that he could not remember that time. This was after he was informed of the results of the poll. He further stated that after the poll indicated that Buhari would be the winner, the APC did not rejoice over it since they are aware that the poll is not reputable and they do not believe it to be accurate.

He said, “People who predicted Peter Obi’s victory in Osun State, Oyo State, and Kwara State also predicted his victory in Osun State. When I called my mother in Ogbomosho, she told me that the name Peter Obi was completely unknown in their community. You are aware that I am from Ogbomosho, yet they claim not to be familiar with the term.”

