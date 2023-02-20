‘ I built PDP when people ran away ‘, Wike discloses

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed that he built the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when other stakeholders left their responsibility.

He disclosed this during a meeting held lately with the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, stressing that he was still a member of PDP and not the All Progressive Congress (APC) contrary to speculations flying around. He further stressed on the importance of unity and equity in the country.

In summary, Wike said: ” I will not support anything that will divide Nigeria. Rivers State has always been in support of one Nigeria and we would continue. That is what necessitated the principle of life and let us live. If only one person continues to live, things would not be good. It is not about party, it is about Nigeria. I am an unrepentant member of PDP who in fact built this party when people ran away”.

