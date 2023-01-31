This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Brought Soludo And Made Him My Friend, I Didn’t Say He’s Not A Muslim, We’ll Work Together- Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has described the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, as his friend. He said that he did not consider the fact that Soludo is not a Muslim like himself, instead Soludo became the economic adviser to President Muhammadu buhari. He added that he will work with Soludo if he wins the forthcoming presidential election. He stated this during his campaign rally in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, on Tuesday.

In the report which was made by The Nation, he said that when he was paying WAEC fees for students in Lagos, he did not discriminate. He said that he paid for everyone, whether they were Christians or Muslims.

He urged the people of the state to vote for him during the election, just like they voted for Charles Soludo during the governorship election.

He said – “I brought your son and made him my friend. I didn’t say he’s not a Muslim. Instead, he became the economic adviser to buhari. He’s Charles Soludo, I salute his vision, he’s a brilliant man, he’s a thinker, he knows the way, we’ll work together, inclusively.”

What do you have to say about these comments from Bola Tinubu? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

