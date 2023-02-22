This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Boarded A Plane, On My Left Was An Obi Supporter, On My Right Was An Asiwaju Supporter-Sen Sani Narrates

The former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has taken out his time to narrate what he did, when he boarded a plane that has supporters of the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and that of APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While speaking, Senator Shehu Sani made it known that he boarded the plane and on his left hand side was Peter Obi supporter and on his right hand side was Asiwaju Bola Tinubu supporter. He went on and noted that immediately, he initiated a conversation on Burna Boy and Tems Grammy awards, so that they will be able to land in peace.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon. He wrote: “I boarded a plane, on my left hand side was an Obi supporter and on my left was an Asiwaju supporter. I Immediately initiated a conversation on Burna boy and Tems Grammy awards, so that we can land in Peace.”

Since the commencement of the 2023 Presidential election campaign, the supporters of these two individuals have been attacking each other, both on social media and in the real life. Regarding what Shehu Sani has just said here, he really did the right thing by initiating another conversation, so that peace may reign.

What is your take on this particular issue?

