I boarded a plane, on my left-hand was an Obi supporter & on my right was Asiwaju supporter- Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian Senator has explained how he initiated a different conversation in a plane which has rigid sympathisers of two political parties in Nigeria.

According to the former Senator, Shehu Sani who boarded a plane. The plane was also boarded by supporters of two political parties representing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the other was representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

On my left-hand side was an Obi Supporter and on my right was an Asiwaju supporter. I immediately initiated a conversation on Burna boy and Tems Grammy awards, so that we can land In Peace, Shehu Sani disclosed.

Recall that the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria has been identified as one of the most tightly contested elections in the history of the country comprising various popular political candidates.

In the past, presidential elections in Nigeria usually comprises two major candidates representing their respective popular parties regardless of the number of participants in the presidential election.

