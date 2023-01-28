I beseech Nigerians to reject politicians who would drag our country back to the dark ages — Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Remaining less than a month for the general elections to be done and the most controversial and sought after presidential election in Nigeria whereby the youths have awoken and have started showing interest in Politics unlike before. The incumbent president of the federal republic of Nigeria, his excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, has advised Nigerians on the type of people that they should vote for.

Buhari that Nigerians should endeavor to reject politicians who will drag this country back to the dark ages when corruption was at it’s peak. Quoting him, he said, “In a matter of weeks, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect new leaders in the general elections. I plead with Nigerians to turn their backs on politicians who would drag our country back to the dark ages in which corruption was made the order of the day.”

Buhari made this statement at a conference on Fighting Corruption in Nigeria which was organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, in the country’s capital, Abuja. He was represented by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, who said that President Muhammadu Buhari will bestow a legacy of zero tolerance for corruption.

Source: Daily Post.

