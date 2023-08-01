I Believe Tinubu Knew About Subsidy Cabals, Its Not Advisable to Arrest People at The Start -Yusuf Sani

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former legislator in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Yusuf Shehu, believes that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu knew about the cabals involved in fuel subsidy fraud. However, he felt it wasn’t ideal to order their arrest at the onset of his administration.

In an interview with THE SUN, Shehu, a former senior legislative aide to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, stated that subsidy removal was necessary and compulsory at the moment, as it had deprived Nigerians of good governance for the past 20 to 30 years.

He urged Nigerians to be patient, expressing hope that they would understand that the present government had no alternative but to remove the fuel subsidy. Faulting claims that the removal was ill-timed, Shehu likened fuel subsidy to a disease that should be treated sooner rather than later, adding that Nigerians in the future would all benefit from it.

President Tinubu, the APC chieftain said, has been in active politics for over 30 years and knew the necessity of taking such a difficult decision a few hours after his swearing-in. However, he conceded that the President should have considered palliative measures before announcing the removal. He expressed confidence that the administration’s economic team and policy makers were working day and night to proffer solutions to the hardship that Nigerians are currently going through.

Commenting on suggestions that President Tinubu should have gone after the fuel subsidy thieves since they are known to the government instead of inflicting so much pain and hardship on Nigerians, the former legislator said, “I believe that President Tinubu knew about the fuel subsidy cabals but it is not advisable to start arresting people at the inception of his government.”

“I agree that those people should be arrested because the government has their data. President Tinubu also has all the forces of coercion at his disposal; so maybe after he has established his government since he just submitted the mistrial nominees list to the national assembly, he will discuss the matter at the federal executive council meeting and see how he can bring these people to book,” he added.

